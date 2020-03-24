Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 81,629 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,629 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.19% of Chevron worth $431,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 5.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $12.33 on Tuesday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,181,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012,271. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

