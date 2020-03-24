Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 91,075 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,979,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,075 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $190,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after buying an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,623,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,172,000 after acquiring an additional 245,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 48,149,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,575,496. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.