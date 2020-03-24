Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Increased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $2,166,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $435,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 560,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $11.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 248,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,593. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

