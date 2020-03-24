Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $123,672.10 and approximately $337.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.01 or 0.03947517 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037935 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010980 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

