Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,510,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $396,564,000 after purchasing an additional 218,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,812,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,973,182. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

