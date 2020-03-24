STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $33.78 million and $675,515.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00015995 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Ethfinex, DSX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.96 or 0.04194123 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00066198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00037042 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011276 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003558 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDCM, Tokens.net, OKCoin, HitBTC, DDEX, Ethfinex and DSX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

