State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in WPP by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in WPP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in WPP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPP. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.22. Wpp Plc has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $2.4006 per share. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

