State Street Corp Invests $1.04 Million in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Oyster Point Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,814,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,499,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OYST stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $745.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OYST shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

