State Street Corp Invests $1.13 Million in Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXRXV. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72.

Baudax Bio Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc develops and markets products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Baudax Bio, Inc operates independently of Recro Pharma, Inc as of November 21, 2019.

