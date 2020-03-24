State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 53,189 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.