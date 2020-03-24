State Street Corp Sells 157,989 Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,989 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.30% of Chaparral Energy worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 2,020,430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Shares of CHAP opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Chaparral Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 198.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Chaparral Energy Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.