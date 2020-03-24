State Street Corp Sells 1,873,559 Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

State Street Corp lowered its position in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,873,559 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of BBVA Banco Frances worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

BBAR stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

