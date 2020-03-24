Status Reaches One Day Volume of $36.65 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Status has traded 66.6% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $51.66 million and $36.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDCM, Binance and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.02629078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00185288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Status

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OTCBTC, GOPAX, IDAX, Radar Relay, DEx.top, Bancor Network, BigONE, HitBTC, Liqui, Koinex, DDEX, Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, IDCM, LATOKEN, Gate.io, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Ovis, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, Binance, Kucoin, Livecoin, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Huobi, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, ABCC, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Neraex and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

