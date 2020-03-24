Steem Dollars Reaches Market Cap of $4.92 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00011045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, GOPAX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $148,682.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.03356509 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002778 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00660773 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000521 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002849 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,626,941 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.