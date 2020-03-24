Steem (STEEM) Price Up 40.3% This Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Steem has a market cap of $66.28 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last week, Steem has traded up 40.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.71 or 0.03363629 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00663564 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000598 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 384,212,829 coins and its circulating supply is 367,238,735 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Bithumb, Poloniex, Binance, RuDEX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

