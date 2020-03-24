Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Tops $815.75 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $815.75 million and approximately $360.36 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Upbit, Cryptomate and Bitfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.02635581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00185608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00103233 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,901 coins and its circulating supply is 20,286,516,494 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Huobi, Kryptono, Poloniex, Binance, HitBTC, Bitbns, CryptoMarket, RippleFox, Koinex, Cryptomate, BitMart, ABCC, Stronghold, Kraken, BCEX, Indodax, Kuna, Kucoin, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Stellarport, Liquid, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, OKEx, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Upbit, Koineks, Exmo, Exrates, Bitfinex, CEX.IO, Sistemkoin and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

