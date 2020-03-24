Sten A. Mortstedt Acquires 300,000 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Sten A. Mortstedt acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £477,000 ($627,466.46).

Shares of LON:CLI traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 166.20 ($2.19). 87,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $677.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. CLS’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

CLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

