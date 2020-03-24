Stepan (NYSE:SCL) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.87. 8,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

