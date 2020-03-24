Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Stepan worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Stepan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.25. 61,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,202. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CL King started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

