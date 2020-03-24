Stephens Boosts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $120.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Everbridge from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.82. 647,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,128. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

