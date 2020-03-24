Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 7,424 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92.

On Thursday, January 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,876,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,866. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. Analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Natera by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Natera by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

