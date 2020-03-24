Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 12,808 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of National Instruments worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in National Instruments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 919,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,215 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 236,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,289 shares of company stock worth $327,931 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NATI traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. 56,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,210. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.90. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

