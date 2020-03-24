Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 55,598 Shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 90,094 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OPP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,430. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.60%.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

