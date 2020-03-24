Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 5,717 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. 7,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

