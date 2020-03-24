Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 5,781 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEC. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,210,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,601,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,390,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. 1,885,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.92. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

