Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 401.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,040 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 140,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.