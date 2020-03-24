Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 226,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

