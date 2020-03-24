Stifel Financial Corp Buys 20,670 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Heron Therapeutics worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 52,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,793. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.10. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

