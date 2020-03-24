Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,101 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of SNA traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.12. 35,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,246. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

