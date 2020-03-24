Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,568 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of WNS worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in WNS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in WNS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

WNS traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. 593,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

