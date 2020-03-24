Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,547 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.49% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

FIW stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,055. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

