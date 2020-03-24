Stifel Financial Corp Buys 68,436 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 184.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,436 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of FormFactor worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 500.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after buying an additional 620,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 525,584 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 512,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 283,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $3,588,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. 18,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORM. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

