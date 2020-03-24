Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 73,826 Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LK. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 32.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 744,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,357,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LK. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of LK traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 322,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,833,180. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

