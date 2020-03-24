Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,484 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of HACK stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

