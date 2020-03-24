Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Spire worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. 18,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,527. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

