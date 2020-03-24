Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 52,828 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Golar LNG worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 649,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $781.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

GLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

