Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KL traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,105. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

