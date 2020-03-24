Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.80 Million Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,554. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

