Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.60% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

