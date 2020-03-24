Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120,978 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period.

NYSE:VTA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 138,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,497. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

