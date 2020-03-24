Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

FIVE stock traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

