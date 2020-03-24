Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WIA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,007. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

