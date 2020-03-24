Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 320.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Open Text by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,046,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,336,000 after purchasing an additional 135,765 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Open Text by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,893,000 after acquiring an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Open Text by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 301,853 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,932,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,231,000 after acquiring an additional 140,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,268,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after acquiring an additional 937,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. 104,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,801. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

