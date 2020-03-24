Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,987 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 63,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,040. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $589.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AERI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

