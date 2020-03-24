Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,119. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48.

