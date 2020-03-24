Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 12,441 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.98% of StoneCastle Financial worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $79.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.58. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $23.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

