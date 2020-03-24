Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,488 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Proto Labs worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,740,000 after buying an additional 124,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 646,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,647,000 after buying an additional 144,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,635,000 after buying an additional 144,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Proto Labs stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,964. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $119.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.83.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

