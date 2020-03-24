Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,654 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.85. 31,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $70.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

