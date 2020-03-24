Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 93,798 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 195.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Immunomedics worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 143,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,660. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMMU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

