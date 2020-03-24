Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

EWJ traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. 1,392,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $60.75.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

